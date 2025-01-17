← Company Directory
Bloomberg
Bloomberg Administrative Assistant Salaries

The average Administrative Assistant total compensation in Singapore at Bloomberg ranges from SGD 199K to SGD 282K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bloomberg's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 226K - SGD 267K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 199KSGD 226KSGD 267KSGD 282K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Bloomberg, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Administrative Assistant at Bloomberg in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 282,115. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bloomberg for the Administrative Assistant role in Singapore is SGD 198,707.

