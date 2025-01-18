Video Game Software Engineer compensation in United States at Blizzard Entertainment ranges from $133K per year for Software Engineer to $204K per year for Senior Software Engineer II. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blizzard Entertainment's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$133K
$122K
$1.3K
$9.5K
Senior Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer II
$204K
$184K
$10K
$10K
33.33%
YR 1
33.33%
YR 2
33.33%
YR 3
At Blizzard Entertainment, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)
33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)
33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)