Blizzard Entertainment
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Video Game Software Engineer

Blizzard Entertainment Video Game Software Engineer Salaries

Video Game Software Engineer compensation in United States at Blizzard Entertainment ranges from $133K per year for Software Engineer to $204K per year for Senior Software Engineer II. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blizzard Entertainment's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$133K
$122K
$1.3K
$9.5K
Senior Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer II
$204K
$184K
$10K
$10K
Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Blizzard Entertainment, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Video Game Software Engineer at Blizzard Entertainment in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $216,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blizzard Entertainment for the Video Game Software Engineer role in United States is $131,000.

