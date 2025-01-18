← Company Directory
Blizzard Entertainment
  Salaries
  Product Designer

  UX Designer

Blizzard Entertainment UX Designer Salaries

The median UX Designer compensation in United States package at Blizzard Entertainment totals $140K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blizzard Entertainment's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Blizzard Entertainment
Product Designer
New York, NY
Total per year
$140K
Level
Senior Product Designer I
Base
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Blizzard Entertainment?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Blizzard Entertainment, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Designer at Blizzard Entertainment in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $259,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blizzard Entertainment for the UX Designer role in United States is $155,000.

Other Resources