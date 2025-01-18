← Company Directory
Blinkit
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • India

Blinkit Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in India

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India package at Blinkit totals ₹3.02M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blinkit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Blinkit
Software Engineer
Gurgaon, HR, India
Total per year
₹3.02M
Level
-
Base
₹3.02M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Blinkit in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,176,568. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blinkit for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in India is ₹3,018,848.

