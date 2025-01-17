← Company Directory
Blink
Blink Data Science Manager Salaries

The average Data Science Manager total compensation in United States at Blink ranges from $128K to $174K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blink's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$137K - $165K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$128K$137K$165K$174K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Blink?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at Blink in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $174,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blink for the Data Science Manager role in United States is $127,500.

