Blink Health
Blink Health UX Designer Salaries

The median UX Designer compensation in United States package at Blink Health totals $165K per year. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
Blink Health
Senior Product Designer
New York, NY
Total per year
$165K
Level
IC5
Base
$165K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Blink Health?

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Blink Health, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Designer at Blink Health in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $431,295. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blink Health for the UX Designer role in United States is $165,000.

Other Resources