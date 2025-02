Dental Insurance Medical, dental, and vision is 100% covered for employees and 50% covered for dependents.

Health Insurance Medical, dental, and vision is 100% covered for employees and 50% covered for dependents.

Vision Insurance Medical, dental, and vision is 100% covered for employees and 50% covered for dependents.

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 15 days

Maternity Leave 12 weeks

Paternity Leave 12 weeks

Housing Stipend Monthly stipend to cover a variety of essentials including internet, phone, office supplies, wellness, fitness, food, and more.

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement Offered by employer

Remote Work Offered by employer