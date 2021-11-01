Blend360 Salaries

Company Directory
Blend360's salary ranges from $23,422 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in India at the low-end to $160,800 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Blend360. Last updated: 9/5/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
Median $23.4K
Software Engineer
Median $31.6K

Data Engineer

Business Analyst
Median $100K

Data Analyst
$53.7K
Data Science Manager
$161K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Blend360 is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $160,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blend360 is $53,730.

