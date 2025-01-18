Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Blend ranges from $176K per year for IC2 to $282K per year for IC5. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $230K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blend's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
IC2
$176K
$128K
$41.7K
$6.7K
IC3
$195K
$166K
$26.6K
$2.2K
IC4
$302K
$216K
$85K
$1K
IC5
$282K
$227K
$55K
$0
