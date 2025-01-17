Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Blend ranges from $169K per year for IC2 to $260K per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $230K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blend's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC2
$169K
$127K
$37.2K
$5K
IC3
$213K
$170K
$41.6K
$1.4K
IC4
$260K
$200K
$58.8K
$500
IC5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
