Blankfactor
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Blankfactor Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Colombia at Blankfactor ranges from COP 205.47M to COP 292.11M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blankfactor's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

COP 232.7M - COP 264.88M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
COP 205.47MCOP 232.7MCOP 264.88MCOP 292.11M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Blankfactor?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Blankfactor in Colombia sits at a yearly total compensation of COP 292,109,047. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blankfactor for the Data Scientist role in Colombia is COP 205,466,533.

Other Resources