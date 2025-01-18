Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Blackstone ranges from $149K per year for Analyst to $307K per year for Vice President. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $158K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blackstone's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Analyst
$149K
$126K
$12.5K
$9.9K
Associate
$153K
$123K
$17K
$13.4K
Assistant Vice President
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vice President
$307K
$183K
$43.3K
$80K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
