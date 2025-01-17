Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area at Blackstone ranges from $145K per year for Analyst to $298K per year for Vice President. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $180K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blackstone's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
$145K
$128K
$10.2K
$7.7K
Associate
$202K
$136K
$18.3K
$48.6K
Assistant Vice President
$225K
$177K
$20K
$28.7K
Vice President
$298K
$193K
$45K
$60K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***