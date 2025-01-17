All Financial Analyst Salaries
Financial Analyst compensation in New York City Area at Blackstone totals $162K per year for Analyst. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $110K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blackstone's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
$162K
$115K
$0
$46.7K
Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Assistant Vice President
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vice President
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
