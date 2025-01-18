← Company Directory
BlackRock
BlackRock Analyst Salaries in India

The average Analyst total compensation in India at BlackRock ranges from ₹5.28M to ₹7.23M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BlackRock's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹5.72M - ₹6.79M
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
₹5.28M₹5.72M₹6.79M₹7.23M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at BlackRock?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Analyst at BlackRock in India sits at a yearly total compensation of £67,685. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BlackRock for the Analyst role in India is £49,440.

