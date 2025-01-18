Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at BlackRock ranges from £56.2K per year for Analyst to £82.9K per year for Associate. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £79K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BlackRock's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Analyst
£56.2K
£51.7K
£0
£4.4K
Associate
£82.9K
£73.6K
£1.7K
£7.5K
Vice President
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Director
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
