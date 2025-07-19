Company Directory
BlackRock
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Software Engineer Level

Associate

Levels at BlackRock

Compare Levels
  1. Analyst
  2. Associate
  3. Vice President
    4. Show 2 More Levels
Average Annual Total Compensation
HUF 52,140
Base Salary
HUF 17,960,320
Stock Grant ()
HUF 0
Bonus
HUF 1,463,290

HUF 59.6M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve HUF 11.18M+ (sometimes HUF 111.76M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for BlackRock

Related Companies

  • Man Group
  • Jack Henry & Associates
  • S&P Global
  • The Carlyle Group
  • Willis Towers Watson
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources