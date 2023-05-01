Blackpoint Cyber is a cybersecurity company based in Maryland, USA, founded by former US Department of Defense and Intelligence security experts. They offer a world-class cybersecurity ecosystem, including their proprietary security operations and incident response platform, SNAP-Defense, and a True Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service. Blackpoint also provides LogIC, a logging with integrated compliance service to help MSPs and their clients satisfy cyber compliance requirements. Their mission is to provide absolute, unified detection and response services for MSPs of all sizes to combat a constantly changing threat landscape.