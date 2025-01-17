← Company Directory
Blackline Safety
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Blackline Safety Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Canada at Blackline Safety ranges from CA$91.4K to CA$130K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blackline Safety's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$104K - CA$123K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$91.4KCA$104KCA$123KCA$130K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Blackline Safety?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Blackline Safety in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$129,789. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blackline Safety for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$91,417.

Other Resources