Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Blackhawk Network ranges from ₹1.12M per year for Software Engineer to ₹2.4M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹2.08M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blackhawk Network's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹1.12M
₹1.12M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹2.4M
₹2.4M
₹0
₹0
Staff Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Staff Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
