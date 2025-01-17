← Company Directory
BlackBerry
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

BlackBerry Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Canada at BlackBerry ranges from CA$119K to CA$163K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BlackBerry's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$129K - CA$153K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$119KCA$129KCA$153KCA$163K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Solution Architect submissions at BlackBerry to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.1K+ (sometimes CA$421K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at BlackBerry?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Solution Architect offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at BlackBerry in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$162,721. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BlackBerry for the Solution Architect role in Canada is CA$118,857.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for BlackBerry

Related Companies

  • Ping Identity
  • Asure Software
  • 2U
  • Omnicell
  • Envestnet
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources