BlackBerry QNX
  • Salaries
  • Cybersecurity Analyst

  • All Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

BlackBerry QNX Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The average Cybersecurity Analyst total compensation at BlackBerry QNX ranges from CA$79.9K to CA$112K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BlackBerry QNX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$86.7K - CA$105K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$79.9KCA$86.7KCA$105KCA$112K
Common Range
Possible Range

CA$223K

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At BlackBerry QNX, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at BlackBerry QNX sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$111,731. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BlackBerry QNX for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is CA$79,945.

Other Resources