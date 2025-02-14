← Company Directory
BlackBerry QNX
BlackBerry QNX Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Canada at BlackBerry QNX ranges from CA$107K to CA$151K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BlackBerry QNX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$121K - CA$137K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$107KCA$121KCA$137KCA$151K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At BlackBerry QNX, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at BlackBerry QNX in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$151,441. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BlackBerry QNX for the Product Manager role in Canada is CA$106,522.

