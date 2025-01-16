← Company Directory
Black Sesame Technologies
Black Sesame Technologies Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Black Sesame Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

SGD 112K - SGD 132K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 98.4KSGD 112KSGD 132KSGD 140K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Black Sesame Technologies in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 139,718. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Black Sesame Technologies for the Software Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 98,410.

