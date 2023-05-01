BRC Inc. is a US-based company that purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. It also produces media content, podcasts, and digital and print journals, and sells coffee brewing equipment and outdoor and lifestyle gear. The company supports active military, veterans, and first responders and offers its products through various channels, including e-commerce and retail coffee shop locations. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.