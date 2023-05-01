← Company Directory
Black Diamond Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Black Diamond Group that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions to customers in various industries in North America. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions, and provides delivery, installation, project management, and ancillary products and services. The company primarily serves the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors, and markets its products through in-house sales personnel, its website, social media, web campaigns, and its digital marketplace.

    blackdiamondgroup.com
    Website
    1977
    Year Founded
    376
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Black Diamond Group

    Related Companies

    • Flipkart
    • SoFi
    • Spotify
    • Netflix
    • Square
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources