Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions to customers in various industries in North America. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions, and provides delivery, installation, project management, and ancillary products and services. The company primarily serves the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors, and markets its products through in-house sales personnel, its website, social media, web campaigns, and its digital marketplace.