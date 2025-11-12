Company Directory
Black & Veatch
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Civil Engineer

  • Structural Engineer

Black & Veatch Structural Engineer Salaries

The median Structural Engineer compensation in United States package at Black & Veatch totals $107K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Black & Veatch's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

Median Package
company icon
Black & Veatch
Civil Engineer
Ann Arbor, MI
Total per year
$107K
Level
4
Base
$107K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
6 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Black & Veatch?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Civil Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Structural Engineer at Black & Veatch in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $143,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Black & Veatch for the Structural Engineer role in United States is $107,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Black & Veatch

Related Companies

  • Pinterest
  • Facebook
  • DoorDash
  • Square
  • Apple
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources