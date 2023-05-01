← Company Directory
Biz2Credit & Biz2X
Biz2Credit & Biz2X Salaries

Biz2Credit & Biz2X's salary ranges from $9,548 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $18,228 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Biz2Credit & Biz2X. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Data Scientist
$18.2K
Marketing
$9.5K
Recruiter
$18.1K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Software Engineer
$11.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Biz2Credit & Biz2X is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $18,228. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Biz2Credit & Biz2X is $15,017.

Other Resources