Biz2Credit is a global company that provides an automated small business funding platform using data, cash flow insights, and technology. They have provided over $7 billion in small business loans and financing and have a team of over 550 employees globally. Biz2Credit is also the company behind the Biz2X Platform, which is used by brands like HSBC, Oriental Bank, and TATA Capital to launch new online lending initiatives. They have won several awards, including Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and American Banker Best Places to Work in Fintech.