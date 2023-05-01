← Company Directory
Biz2Credit & Biz2X
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Biz2Credit & Biz2X that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Biz2Credit is a global company that provides an automated small business funding platform using data, cash flow insights, and technology. They have provided over $7 billion in small business loans and financing and have a team of over 550 employees globally. Biz2Credit is also the company behind the Biz2X Platform, which is used by brands like HSBC, Oriental Bank, and TATA Capital to launch new online lending initiatives. They have won several awards, including Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and American Banker Best Places to Work in Fintech.

    http://www.biz2credit.com
    Website
    2007
    Year Founded
    560
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Biz2Credit & Biz2X

    Related Companies

    • PayPal
    • Netflix
    • Facebook
    • Coinbase
    • Snap
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources