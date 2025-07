Bitterroot Resources Ltd. is an exploration stage company that acquires, develops, and explores mineral properties in the US. They focus on copper, nickel, gold, silver, and PGM deposits. They own the LM property in Michigan and have an option to acquire the Castle West property in Nevada. They also have claims in the Coyote Sinter gold/silver project. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.