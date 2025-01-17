← Company Directory
Bitrise
Bitrise Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bitrise's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

HUF 23.81M - HUF 27.65M
Hungary
Common Range
Possible Range
HUF 20.99MHUF 23.81MHUF 27.65MHUF 30.46M
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Bitrise in Hungary sits at a yearly total compensation of HUF 30,461,076. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bitrise for the Software Engineer role in Hungary is HUF 20,989,985.

