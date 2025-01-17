← Company Directory
Bitrise
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Program Manager

  • All Program Manager Salaries

Bitrise Program Manager Salaries

The average Program Manager total compensation in Poland at Bitrise ranges from PLN 447K to PLN 625K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bitrise's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 485K - PLN 587K
Hungary
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 447KPLN 485KPLN 587KPLN 625K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Program Manager submissions at Bitrise to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 121K+ (sometimes PLN 1.21M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Bitrise?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Program Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Program Manager at Bitrise in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 625,028. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bitrise for the Program Manager role in Poland is PLN 447,218.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Bitrise

Related Companies

  • Snap
  • Dropbox
  • Netflix
  • Stripe
  • Facebook
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources