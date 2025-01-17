← Company Directory
Bitrise
Bitrise Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Hungary at Bitrise ranges from HUF 16.15M to HUF 23.44M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bitrise's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

HUF 18.32M - HUF 21.28M
Hungary
Common Range
Possible Range
HUF 16.15MHUF 18.32MHUF 21.28MHUF 23.44M
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Bitrise in Hungary sits at a yearly total compensation of HUF 23,443,795. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bitrise for the Product Designer role in Hungary is HUF 16,154,548.

