← Company Directory
Biteable
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Biteable Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in New Zealand at Biteable ranges from NZ$167K to NZ$238K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Biteable's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

NZ$191K - NZ$224K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
NZ$167KNZ$191KNZ$224KNZ$238K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Manager submissions at Biteable to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NZ$51.4K+ (sometimes NZ$514K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Biteable?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Biteable in New Zealand sits at a yearly total compensation of NZ$237,758. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Biteable for the Product Manager role in New Zealand is NZ$166,634.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Biteable

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • Tesla
  • Snap
  • PayPal
  • DoorDash
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources