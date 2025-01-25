← Company Directory
Bitdefender
Bitdefender Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Romania at Bitdefender ranges from RON 412K to RON 574K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bitdefender's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 441K - RON 520K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 412KRON 441KRON 520KRON 574K
Common Range
Possible Range

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Bitdefender in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 573,576. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bitdefender for the Software Engineering Manager role in Romania is RON 411,798.

