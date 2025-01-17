← Company Directory
Bison Group
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Bison Group Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Switzerland at Bison Group ranges from CHF 90.2K to CHF 128K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bison Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 102K - CHF 116K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 90.2KCHF 102KCHF 116KCHF 128K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Bison Group?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Bison Group in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 128,181. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bison Group for the Software Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 90,162.

