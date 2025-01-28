← Company Directory
Bishop Fox
Bishop Fox Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Bishop Fox ranges from $90.1K to $123K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bishop Fox's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

$96.5K - $117K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$90.1K$96.5K$117K$123K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Bishop Fox?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Bishop Fox sits at a yearly total compensation of $122,960. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bishop Fox for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $90,100.

