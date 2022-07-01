Company Directory
Birchbox
Top Insights
    About

    Birchbox is beauty made easy. Founded in 2010, we redefined the way people shop for beauty and grooming by pairing a monthly delivery of personalized samples with original content and a robust e-commerce shop. We partner with the best brands in the industry, from mainstream favorites to niche up-and-comers, and use a proprietary algorithm to send the right products to the right people, based on their profiles and preferences. Plus, we offer tips, tutorials, reviews and a generous loyalty program to give customers the confidence to buy their new favorites in the Birchbox Shop.

    http://birchbox.com
    Website
    2010
    Year Founded
    100
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

