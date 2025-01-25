← Company Directory
BioTelemetry
BioTelemetry Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in North Macedonia at BioTelemetry ranges from MKD 412K to MKD 585K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BioTelemetry's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

MKD 466K - MKD 531K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
MKD 412KMKD 466KMKD 531KMKD 585K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at BioTelemetry?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at BioTelemetry in North Macedonia sits at a yearly total compensation of MKD 585,255. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BioTelemetry for the Software Engineer role in North Macedonia is MKD 411,663.

