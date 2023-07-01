← Company Directory
biospatial
    biospatial is a data and analytics company based in Research Triangle Park, NC. They provide a platform that utilizes data science to improve healthcare outcomes by enabling faster and more informed decisions. They have access to electronic patient care reports from thousands of Emergency Medical Services providers in over 40 US states, with their database growing by 100,000 records per day. Their platform combines this data with other electronic healthcare sources, leveraging analytics and proprietary AI to normalize and make sense of complex data. They offer web-based tools, automated reporting, and alerting to help customers from various industries enhance awareness, inform decisions, and improve outcomes.

    http://www.biospatial.io
    2017
    31
    $1M-$10M
