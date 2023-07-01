Company Directory
BioSig Technologies
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about BioSig Technologies that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    BioSig Technologies is a medical device company that specializes in the development of the PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that allows for real-time evaluation of electrograms in electrophysiology. The company aims to improve intracardiac signal acquisition and diagnostic information for procedures related to atrial fibrillation. They also have research agreements with the University of Minnesota and a collaboration with the Mayo Foundation to develop novel therapies and AI solutions for their products. BioSig Technologies was founded in 2009 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

    https://biosigtech.com
    Website
    2009
    Year Founded
    50
    # of Employees
    $0-$1M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for BioSig Technologies

    Related Companies

    • LinkedIn
    • Coinbase
    • Lyft
    • Dropbox
    • SoFi
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources