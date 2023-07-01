BioSig Technologies is a medical device company that specializes in the development of the PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that allows for real-time evaluation of electrograms in electrophysiology. The company aims to improve intracardiac signal acquisition and diagnostic information for procedures related to atrial fibrillation. They also have research agreements with the University of Minnesota and a collaboration with the Mayo Foundation to develop novel therapies and AI solutions for their products. BioSig Technologies was founded in 2009 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.