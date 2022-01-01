← Company Directory
bioMérieux
Work Here? Claim Your Company

bioMérieux Salaries

bioMérieux's salary ranges from $46,590 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in France at the low-end to $225,120 for a Biomedical Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of bioMérieux. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $134K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Biomedical Engineer
$225K
Business Analyst
$131K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Data Scientist
$46.6K
Marketing
$171K
Marketing Operations
$131K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at bioMérieux is Biomedical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $225,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at bioMérieux is $132,670.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for bioMérieux

Related Companies

  • GEODIS
  • Capgemini
  • Ministry Brands
  • Air Liquide
  • Atos
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources