Biolase
    BIOLASE develops, manufactures, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners worldwide. Its dental laser systems allow dentists to perform minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems, diode soft-tissue laser systems, and Epic Hygiene laser to manage non-surgical periodontitis. It also manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems. The company sells its products through its field sales force and distributor network.

    http://biolase.com
    1987
    158
    $10M-$50M
