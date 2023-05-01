Company Directory
Biodesix
Top Insights
    About

    Biodesix is a US-based diagnostic solutions company that offers blood-based lung tests to assess the risk of lung cancer and guide treatment decisions. They also provide diagnostic and clinical research services to biopharmaceutical companies and develop companion diagnostics. Biodesix has partnered with Bio-Rad Laboratories to offer COVID-19 testing under their WorkSafe program and an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

    http://www.biodesix.com
    Website
    2005
    Year Founded
    218
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

