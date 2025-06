BioAtla is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops antibody-based therapeutics for solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is a biologic antibody-drug conjugate for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer, and ovarian cancer. The company also develops other antibody-based therapies for various types of solid tumors. BioAtla was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.