Bio-Techne
  • Salaries
  • Program Manager

  • All Program Manager Salaries

Bio-Techne Program Manager Salaries

The average Program Manager total compensation in United States at Bio-Techne ranges from $99.6K to $142K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bio-Techne's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$113K - $128K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$99.6K$113K$128K$142K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Bio-Techne?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Program Manager at Bio-Techne in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $141,585. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bio-Techne for the Program Manager role in United States is $99,589.

