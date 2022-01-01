Company Directory
Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Salaries

Bio-Techne's salary ranges from $75,375 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $157,785 for a Mechanical Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bio-Techne. Last updated: 7/17/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$121K
Mechanical Engineer
$158K
Program Manager
$121K

Software Engineer
$75.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bio-Techne is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $157,785. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bio-Techne is $120,747.

