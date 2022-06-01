← Company Directory
Bio-Rad
Bio-Rad Salaries

Bio-Rad's salary ranges from $5,946 in total compensation per year for a Copywriter in India at the low-end to $395,015 for a Hardware Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bio-Rad. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Software Engineer
Median $117K
Copywriter
$5.9K
Financial Analyst
$129K

Hardware Engineer
$395K
Product Manager
$147K
Technical Program Manager
$259K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bio-Rad is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $395,015. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bio-Rad is $138,305.

