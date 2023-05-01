Binti is a for-profit, mission-driven company that builds modern software to help child welfare agencies efficiently recruit, license, and match foster parents, as well as support families of origin in getting back on their feet and reunifying with their children. Over 300 child welfare agencies across 33 states in the US use Binti's tools to care for over 30% of children in child welfare. Agencies working with Binti have licensed 80% more families on average in their first year, with a 16% reduction in time to approve and 20-40% savings in social worker time. Investors include Founders Fund, First Round Capital, Kapor Capital, and others.